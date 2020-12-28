Pictured are artists Yvonne Vigne (left) and LaVerna Peters (right) sitting on the bench that was recently stolen from out front of the Cranbrook Arts Council building, located at 1401 5th Street N. The bench was built by the late Bud Abbott and given to the Arts Council. (Jenny Humphrey file)

Bench stolen from Cranbrook Arts Council

There is sentimental value in this bench, as it was given to the Arts Council by the late Bud Abbott

The Cranbrook Arts Council is hoping that the public will return a stolen piece of property after a bench went missing from out front of their building just before Christmas.

A bench that was built by the late Bud Abbott and bequeathed to the Arts Council is believed to be stolen. It went missing from the new gallery space located at 1401 5th Street North.

Bud Abbott passed away in January of 2019. He was a fixture in Cranbrook’s art and theatre scene and one of Cranbrook’s most beloved citizens.

The Cranbrook Arts Council hopes that the bench will be returned, with no questions asked. This is the third time this year that something has been stolen from the Arts Council, including a sculpture donated by artist Paul Dawkins that was stolen back in July.

