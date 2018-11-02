Bells of Peace commemorates centennial of WW1’s end

Remembrance Day, which takes place every year on November 11, is always an important event — a solemn reminder of the countless sacrifices made by Canada’s men and women throughout our military history. This year, however holds special significance as November 11, 2018 marks 100 year since the armistice was signed, ending aggressions in the First World War.

This year at 5:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, church bells in Cranbrook and across the country will toll 100 times, honouring each year since the end of that catastrophic war that forever changed Canada and the world. On November 11, 1918, church bells throughout Canada and Europe spontaneously began ringing as the war came to an end.

“It’s to draw attention of course to the soldiers, and airmen, naval and all forces that died and were wounded during World War 1,” said Padre Gordon Henry of the Legion Branch 24. “It’s an extra initiative I realize but I think something that’s very significant because it seems that the further we get away from that event it’s more and more difficult for people to remember just the incredible sacrifice that was made during that period.”

At least five churches in Cranbrook have already signed up to ring their bells, both Catholic churches, Christ Church Anglican, Knox Presbyterian and St. Aidan.

“It’s a way for church and community to be involved,” said Henry, “a time for people to stop and have a moment of silence, remember their lives.”

Well over 600,000 Canadians enlisted with the Canadian Expeditionary Force through 1914 to 1918, with 424,000 of those serving overseas. Nearly 66,000 Canadians were killed and another 172,000 wounded over the course of the war. Although at the time no reliable method for tracking or treating psychological casualties existed, at least 9,000 Canadians were identified as suffering from “shell shock.”

Previous story
B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns
Next story
4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

The mystery of the grave of William St. George Voyle Coles

Local historian David Humphrey had been asked to assist the Legion in… Continue reading

Bells of Peace commemorates centennial of WW1’s end

Remembrance Day, which takes place every year on November 11, is always… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook” 1909

Week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 3: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Impoverishment for the British, war for the Irish

Brexit and the UK/Ireland Border

Woensdregt: What is the Gospel? [Hint: It’s not what you think]

Rev. Yme Woensdregt What is the Gospel? Well, it depends on who… Continue reading

The times, they are a-changing

The news is just too depressing these days to even try to… Continue reading

Nature on Cranbrook’s doorstep

Dan Hicks Situated along the City of Cranbrook’s northeast boundary, the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To “Princess Jessica” at Arrow Motors. You are always very kind… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.

Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute

It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

Most Read