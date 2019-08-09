A bear spotted in the Canadian woods. (Black Press Media files)

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

A pair of tourists visiting northern B.C. had a terrifying close encounter with a black bear recently.

ALSO READ: Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Nicole Caithness, a conservation officer with the BC Conservation Officer Service, says the couple stepped out at a common tourist pullout on the South Klondike Highway just south of the Yukon boundary on July 29.

She says they took their dogs for a walk on leash and happened upon a lone black bear as it came out of a ditch.

The bear attacked one of the dogs and then the man jumped on the bear and began punching it, but Caithness says the bear remained focused on the dog until both bear and man rolled into the ditch.

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon.

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Caithness says Yukon conservation officers later attended the area and destroyed the bear when it came at them in an aggressive manner.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy
Next story
Inuk woman bikes across Canada to raise awareness about Indigenous suicides

Just Posted

Environment Canada talks ‘abnormally average’ July, weekend temperature shift

No records have been broken thus far, but these past few days… Continue reading

RCMP looking for man who fled on foot from stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP posted a Tweet at 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Aug. 5 – 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Class of ‘79, joining forces with Class of ‘80, set to reconvene

Reunion for Mount Baker ‘79 alumni this Saturday, Aug. 10, in Cranbrook. Class of ‘80 invited too

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Weed Warrior: Field Scabious and what to grow instead

Field Scabious, pronounced skay-be-us, is a herbal escapee from medicinal gardens where… Continue reading

How to Get to Heaven?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt An old joke tells of an evangelist who was… Continue reading

No, you do not need an automatic rifle

Why does anyone need to own a rifle that is capable of… Continue reading

Booknotes: The astonishing story of Jimmie Peever

Mike Selby It was the summer of 1926 when a dozen or… Continue reading

Most Read