UPDATED: Honda Civic reported stolen is recovered, say RCMP

Police had put out a call for help after a vehicle was stolen in Cranbrook on Wednesday night

RCMP say that a reported stolen Honda Civic has been recovered after being spotted by an observant citizen.

The police put out a public notice for a green 1998 two-door Honda Civic (similar to the one in the photo) that had been stolen in Cranbrook overnight on Wednesday, June 12.

The Civic was taken from the 700 block of 21 Ave N.