UPDATED: Honda Civic reported stolen is recovered, say RCMP

RCMP say that a reported stolen Honda Civic has been recovered after being spotted by an observant citizen.
The police put out a public notice for a green 1998 two-door Honda Civic (similar to the one in the photo) that had been stolen in Cranbrook overnight on Wednesday, June 12.
The Civic was taken from the 700 block of 21 Ave N.
Stolen vehicle. Pls watch for a green 1998 2dr Honda Civic similar to the attached photo. BC plate HJ865V Stolen from the 700 block of 21st Ave N overnight. It has a faded pink lips sticker on one window . pic.twitter.com/FMwLVRYQI7
— Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) June 13, 2019