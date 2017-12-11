Be ladder safe both at work and home

WorkSafeBC wants you to keep safe while hanging those Christmas lights this year

On average more than 930 workers in British Columbia are seriously injured each year due to falls from ladders and many of those incidents were preventable.

With the holiday season in full swing, WorkSafe BC wants you to know that using a ladder around the house has risks too.

WorkSafeBC has released six new ladder-safety videos to remind workers, employers and homeowners to use ladders safely, both on the job and while decorating at home for the holidays.

“Last year, more than 1,000 workers were seriously injured in falls from height, including while using step ladders, extension ladders and scaffolding,” says Dan Strand, Director of Prevention Field Services for WorkSafeBC.

“The new videos and our ladder safety resources illustrate how the right ladder, the correct positioning and hazard assessments could prevent a life-changing serious injury or death.”

From 2012 to 2016, six workers died and there were 4,920 accepted time-loss claims — including 1,634 serious injuries — as a result of falls from ladders across all industries in B.C.

It’s time to use ladders safely:

  • Select the right ladder for the job and ensure the ladder is long enough to extend one metre above the upper landing
  • Place the ladder on a firm, level surface and inspect it before each use to ensure it’s in good working condition, looking for issues such as cracks or loose rungs
  • Always maintain three points of contact while climbing a ladder: two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot
  • Don’t carry heavy or bulky objects while climbing up or down a ladder
  • Don’t work from the top two rungs of the ladder or have more than one worker on a ladder at once
  • Wind, rain, and snow may pose additional hazards that need to be mitigated
  • Check for power lines and ensure a minimum distance of three metres can be maintained at all times before starting work

Laddersafety201203 PDF En by Anonymous DaiOVotR on Scribd

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister
Next story
Feds agree to give provinces 75 per cent of pot tax revenues

Just Posted

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Six-year-old boy needs $19,000 a month to treat rare form of arthritis

Mother of sick Sooke boy asks government to help fund treatments

Environmental groups slam NDP decision to continue with Site C

Construction industry, meanwhile, is cautiously optimistic about how the project will look

Be ladder safe both at work and home

WorkSafeBC wants you to keep safe while hanging those Christmas lights this year

B.C. overdose deaths surpass 1,200

96 people died of illicit drug overdoses in October

Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

B.C.’s prosecution service says judge’s decision reveals ‘errors of law’

Feds agree to give provinces 75 per cent of pot tax revenues

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the agreement today

Most Read