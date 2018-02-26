Charges are being considered against the owner responsible for the alleged neglect of 46 dogs near Williams Lake. Photo submitted

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

More than 45 dogs have been seized by the BCSPCA from a half-acre property north of Williams Lake on Highway 97.

“They cannot be touched, they are very under socialized and [we had concerns about] lack of proper shelter and veterinary care. It’s pretty devastating for these dogs,” said Lorie Chortyk, BCSPCA general manager of community relations Monday, noting the dogs are being given anti-anxiety medication just to be able to feed them.

“At this point, one of the animals may have to be euthanized because even with the medication they are in such critical distress. These dogs are basically terrified.”

Chortyk said on Feb 22, the BCSPCA went to the property and rescued 46 dogs, consisting of American Eskimo, Husky, Border Collie and Samoyed-cross breeds.

“They were found under sheds and things like that, and basically left to fend for themselves.”

The dogs — ranging from puppies to adults and older dogs — are “extremely” fearful of humans, Chortyk said, noting they basically cannot be touched.

When the BCSPCA went in, it looked like the dogs were being fed by someone tossing food out for them, Chortyk said.

Since they were seized last week, the animals have been receiving veterinary care in Kelowna, Penticton and Quesnel and remain in the care of the BCSPCA.

The BCSPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel, but will have to prepare 46 medical files for each of the rescued dogs before that can be done.

Unable to disclose the exact location of the property or identity of the owner, Chortyk said the BCSPCA has dealt with the owner of the dogs in the past and for the last few months was trying to get some of the animals surrendered and into care.

Chortyk said behaviour modification experts are working with the dogs.

However, even after months of rehabilitation, the animals may only be suitable to go to very “specialized” homes where people understand they may never want to be touched, she added.

“We are doing everything we can and are definitely putting all our resources into helping the dogs.”

 

A total of 46 dogs, consisting of American Eskimo, Husky, Border Collie and Samoyed-cross breeds, are receiving veterinary care in Kelowna, Penticton and Quesnel after being seized from a property near Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Previous story
Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay
Next story
Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Kootenay Ice fall 3-2 to Medicine Hat, extend losing streak to four games

Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down

Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Most Read