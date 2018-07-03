Mission’s Mike Hopcraft, also known as the Reptile Guy, is being charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of violating the Veterinarians Act. / File Photo

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Mission’s Reptile Guy is being accused of animal cruelty.

Crown counsel has approved two counts of animal cruelty charges against Michael Hopcraft, also known as the The Reptile Guy, following a BC SPCA investigation.

According to a press release issued by the BC SPCA, Hopcraft was also charged with one count of violating the Veterinarians Act.

The investigation began after a video emerged showing Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication.

“Clearly, it is not appropriate for any individual without a veterinary license to be performing such procedures,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“In this case, the manner in which the procedure was carried out could have resulted in the death of the animal. It is also concerning that the operation was done without the necessary pain control, which would have caused suffering and distress for the snake.”

Moriarty noted that the BC SPCA has responded to complaints on previous occasions regarding animals in Hopcraft’s care.

In 2015, SPCA constables seized dozens of reptiles in distress from a rescue facility operated by Hopcraft.

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump
B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

RCMP launches safe spaces program for LGTBQ community

Participating businesses can display a decal that promises a welcoming safe haven.

Cranbrook receives 400K windfall from province

Funding comes from traffic fines and programs geared towards smaller communities.

Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship… Continue reading

Canadians cautioned to watch out for giant hogweed, an extremely harmful plant

The plant has been discovered in the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario and BC

Jumbo court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision from former cabinet minister

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

