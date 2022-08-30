(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

The overtime ban has ended and plans are underway to resume work at liquor distribution warehouses

The B.C. General Employees Union said it will “stand down” job action amid ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Agency as a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the union said in a news release.

Effectively immediately, the overtime ban for union members has ended. Preparations are also being made to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

Both sides have agreed to a “media blackout” and have no further comment.

READ MORE: B.C. hospitality, tourism and liquor groups seek quick resolution to BCGEU job action

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail
Next story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving

Just Posted

John Hudak is pictured taking his official oath of office in May, 2019, after winning the City of Cranbrook byelection. Cranbrook’s Chief Election Officer Sarann Press is on the left. (City of Cranbrook photo)
John Hudak will not seek a second term on Cranbrook Council

A wildlife viewing platform is coming to Confederation Park thanks to a $25,000 contribution from the Regional District of East Kootenay. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Wildlife viewing platform coming to Confederation Park

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Cranbrook with a solo acoustic show.
Corb Lund on Grand Ole Opry, his solo show, and the songs of his friends

Stan Doehle is running for a third term area RDEK Area B director. (Photo contributed)
Stan Doehle to run for third term as Area B director