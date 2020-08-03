BC Wildfire Service will be skimming at St. Mary’s Lake and people are advised to watch for the aircraft and give them plenty of room. BC Wildfire Service Facebook file.

BC Wildfire Service onsite at small fire west of Kimberley

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 0.5 hectare, suspected lightning-caused wildfire located west of Kimberley. Aerial resources may be visible from Kimberley and surrounding areas over the coming days, the Fire Service says. The BC Wildfire Service is actively actioning this fire with crews and aircraft, no structures are threatened at this time.

With the potential for ongoing skimming at St. Mary’s Lake, The BC Wildfire Service thanks residents for allowing aerial resources to work safely and for your continued cooperation as the aerial crews continue to work. The public is being advised to remain aware of the potential for aircraft in the area when recreating on St. Mary’s Lake.

In a press release, Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad said the fire began on Sunday, August 2.

“Though overnight wind conditions (Sunday) were high, the fire has not changed in size. The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has deemed the fire a top priority,” said Prasad. “Weather conditions are favourable and BCWS ground crews are working on gaining access to the fire as it is located near the top of a mountain. Air tankers and bucket helicopters will be skimming on St. Mary’s Lake today so please use caution on the lake.”

The City of Kimberley Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at Level 1.

