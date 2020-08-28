BC Wildfire Service responding to new fire start near New Lake, northwest of Cranbrook

The fire is highly visible from Cranbrook and Hwy 95A

The BC Wildfire service is reporting a new fire start located approximately 5.5 kilometres northwest of Cranbrook and about two kilometres north of New Lake. The fire is visible on the BC Wildfire Service map as the Blue Creek fire (N11451).

The BC Wildfire service is actioning the fire, which is highly visible from Cranbrook as well as Highway 95A.

The fire is estimated to be 0.6 hectares in size, according to the Wildfire Service.

Ground crews are on site and are being supported by heavy equipment. Aviation resources are also being utilized including air tankers and helicopters performing water bucketing. No structures are currently threatened.

More to come as information becomes available.