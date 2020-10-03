BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Promoting and focusing on mass timber technology is the latest of the NDP’s campaign promises.

Announced in Revelstoke today, Oct. 3, John Horgan said mass timber construction has a reduced carbon footprint when sourced from sustainably managed forests.

“Expanding the use of new technologies, like mass timber, will help create new opportunities for workers and communities while helping us meet our net-zero target for reducing carbon pollution,” said Horgan.

In June, Horgan appointed Ravi Kahlon to lead the expansion and use of mass timber in B.C. buildings.

Mass timber is a relatively recent technology originating out of Europe that’s touted as a sustainable building material. The most common is cross-laminated timbers made with layers of wood glued together in alternating sizes, which give it high structural stability.

READ MORE: B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet CleanBC goals

There are plans for several public buildings to be constructed using mass timber in the future, including student housing at BCIT and a hospital in Vancouver.

However, one building in Langford recently had to buy mass timber from Austria, Horgan said.

“It strikes me as slightly beyond odd that the a forest dependent community like the one that I live in had to find mass timber in Europe.”

Horgan said a re-elected NDP government would see builds within the province use mass timber made in the province and there is ample opportunity for to export the product as well.

“We want to start selling more than just two-by-fours,” he said. “We want to stop sending raw logs.”

Horgan said this new focus in the forestry industry will mean less trees cut down.

“Old growth forests are critical to habitat, they are also critical to British Columbians,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

READ MORE: Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

Horgan made the announcement alongside NDP candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke, Nicole Cherlet.

“Building with B.C. wood is good for the economy and the environment. It will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and support forest-dependent communities,” she said.

The NDP promises that if re-elected, their government will keep building on mass timber progress.

Yesterday, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson took his campaign to Merritt Friday, promising to stabilize the forest industry with “working forest” guarantees, and vowing to get tough on protests targeting pipeline and other projects that have permits to build.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

RDEK working with province to address South Country water crisis

Board passes motion to pursue action under provincial legislation, declare emergency if necessary

Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area

Ecosystem burn could start Monday, October 5, 2020 depending on conditions

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Cranbrook Public Library is now open to the public

Fernie’s Kerri Wall contests Kootenay East for BC Greens

Wall took a big-picture approach to many of the challenges facing the Elk Valley

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Most Read