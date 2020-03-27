Seven buses from BC Transit’s provincial fleet are on temporary loan to Greater Victoria to avoid future cancellations and delays. The buses will be here until 80 new vehicles are added to the regional fleet in 2020. (Black Press Media file Photo)

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

BC Transit will start limiting the number of people allowed on buses to support social distancing measures.

As of March 30, transit operators will monitor passenger capacity to allow for additional space between people.

“With changes at post-secondary schools, primary and secondary schools, businesses and government agencies, BC Transit has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 per cent depending on the transit system,” reads a statement from BC Transit.

READ ALSO: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

According to BC Transit, based on the current ridership, pass-ups are not anticipated but if it happens, operators will track them and make adjustments.

“We ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank our customers for their patience.”

READ ALSO: Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Currently, BC Transit has implemented a number of protocols to allow for better social distancing between people which include rear door loading expect for those with accessibility needs, not collecting fares and enhancing the red line for people to remain behind to keep the driver safe.

BC Transit is reviewing service levels in communities across the province and will continue to make adjustments based on resource availability and ensuring safe social distancing.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

Veterinary clinics considered essential services, continue to help animals

The B.C. government recently released an official list of businesses that are… Continue reading

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Cranbrook Bucks add forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another player to their ranks with the… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP seek public help to find wanted man

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for public help to find a local wanted… Continue reading

Community organizations band together to help Cranbrook Food Bank

The Cranbrook Food Bank will be able to open on Monday, March 30 thanks to help from community.

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

Most Read