BC Transit bus (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

  • Apr. 17, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

BC Transit has agreed to pay more than $11,000 to a legally blind woman who was mistreated by Kamloops bus drivers.

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents — one in late 2017 and the other in early 2018.

On both occasions, McFadyen said she was a passenger on a Kamloops transit bus.

She said on one occasion, her driver failed to call out stops, as required by BC Transit policy, and on another occasion the driver announced stops in a “disrespectful” manner.

BC Transit acknowledged McFadyen’s complaints and apologized to her. The transit provider also agreed to pay McFadyen $10,000 “for injury to dignity, feelings and self respect,” as well as $1,500 for expenses.

McFadyen has since moved to Victoria from Kamloops.

Tim Petruk, Kamloops This Week

Feds acting like ‘Big Brother’ on carbon price law, court told
60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

