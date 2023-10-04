BC SPCA seizes dogs, cats from crown land camp near Cranbrook

BC SPCA animal protection officers and RCMP seized a number of dogs and cats from a crown land camp in the Perry Creek area north of Cranbrook in mid-September. Photo courtesy BCSPCA.

Nine dogs and two cats were seized by BC SPCA animal protection officers in the Perry Creek area north of Cranbrook, as charges are being recommended against an individual banned from owning animals in other provinces.

BC SPCA animal protection officers and RCMP attended a camp on Crown land in mid-September, after opening an investigation following a report of an individual in possession of animals possibly in distress, according to an SPCA news release.

All the animals on site, including nine dogs and two cats, were living near piles of rotting flesh from deer and elk, with limited access to food, clean water and shelter.

Each animal was tethered to a nearby tree, and many of those tethers were tangled together.

“It is truly infuriating to see the complete disregard for animal welfare from this individual,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “If someone is truly struggling to care for their pets, we have supports and programs in place that can benefit both the animal and the guardian. But this situation is very different. This is willfully choosing, again and again, to let animals suffer without any care at all for their wellbeing.”

The dogs and cats were taken to a veterinarian, as many were exhibiting health concerns such as ear and urinary tract infections, along with signs of other infections, as well as matted coats, and fur laded with tree sap.

The animals also exhibited signs such as under-socialization and being fearful.

“Our resources are already stretched very thin right now with a remarkable number of animals looking for families to love and provide for them,” explains Drever. “It really puts a strain on the society when we are also dealing with repeat offenders like this who are consistently putting animals at risk.

“We will be recommending charges against this individual.”

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com



