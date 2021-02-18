Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA

BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Salmo kennel

The dogs were removed from Spirit of the North Kennels

Forty dogs have been seized by the BC SPCA from a kennel near Salmo.

Animal protection officers visited Spirit of the North Kennels on Feb. 16, where the sled dogs were taken into custody after it was determined they were suffering from inadequate shelter, hypothermia and suspected dehydration, according to the BC SPCA.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a statement the property owned by Al Magaw violated the province’s Sled Dog Code of Practice, which sets care and welfare standards.

Moriarty added Magaw had previously been advised to make changes before the seizure occurred.

“He refused to substantially comply with certain areas of the code that resulted in the dogs meeting the definition of distress under the legislation, and so we moved forward with a warrant to ensure the dogs got the care they required,” she said.

The BC SCPA said the dogs are currently receiving care at several of its locations and are not available for adoption while its animal cruelty investigation continues.

The Spirit of the North Kennels’ website advertises sled dog tours, boarding and therapy training for dogs with behaviour issues.

When contacted by the Nelson Star, Magaw declined to comment until he spoke with a lawyer but said he would appeal the seizure.

“The claims by the rookie inspectors are going to be vigorously disputed in the hearing,” he said.

READ MORE:

VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Just Posted

The band has confirmed five cases of COVID. Photo MCG
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Cranbrook, Fernie

Latest BC CDC numbers between Feb. 7-13 show no new cases in southeast corner of BC

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Feb. 14-20: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Joe Pierre, was re-elected Nasuʔkin (chief) of ʔaq̓am (St. Mary's Band), in an election on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Phil McLachlan photo
Joe Pierre elected as Nasuʔkin of ʔaq̓am in Wednesday vote

Joe Pierre has been voted in as Nasuʔkin (chief) of ʔaq̓am, following… Continue reading

The turnoff to Teck's Line Creek Operations in the Elk Valley. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Teck coal profits down in 2020, pins hopes to Chinese recovery

The company released it’s Q4 and 2020 un-audited numbers on Feb. 17

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Salmo kennel

The dogs were removed from Spirit of the North Kennels

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Source: Wikipedia
Leaving a mark, and being marked

Yme Woensdregt Artists mark their works with their names or initials or… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs
Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the lady who came running out of Pharmasave to tell… Continue reading

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

Two Trail RCMP officers safely escorted an elderly Montrose man to his home after he was reported to be driving erratically. The senior was later found to be suffering a brain bleed, and is now home recovering. Photo: Tyler Nix on Unsplash
A show of compassion by the Trail RCMP saves a life

The Montrose senior penned a thank you note to the two Greater Trail RCMP officers

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read