BC SPCA reminds public to spay or neuter pets after large rabbit intake

23 rabbits were recently surrendered to SPCA facilities in the Kootenays. They are now available for adoption. (BC SPCA file)

SPCA branches in the East and West Kootenay regions have received over 140 rabbits in the past year

The BC SPCA is calling on the public to spay and neuter their pets after 23 rabbits were recently surrendered to two different branches in the Kootenays.

The bunnies are between eight and 20 weeks old (with the exception of one adult), says a press release from the SPCA, and were brought to the East and West Kootenay shelters in December. They were not a planned litter.

“It is very rare for us to have this many bunnies and we are concerned by the dramatic intake over the past year,” says Christy King, manager of the BC SPCA in East Kootenay.

She says that 53 rabbits came into care in 2020 compared to just six in 2019.

“In just one year, a single female rabbit could have as many as 144 baby bunnies. It is extremely important to make sure your rabbits are spayed and neutered or you could easily find yourselves with an unmanageable number,” said King.

The SPCA says that all of the rabbits are healthy and ready to be adopted. Profiles are available online on the BC SCPA website. You can view the bunny profiles and submit an adoption form if you are interested.

King says that rabbits can be wonderful companions and they are different from dogs and cats.

“Those who are interested in adoption should be sure to research rabbit care to make sure it is a good match for their needs and lifestyle,” said King.

Some of the rabbits up for adoption have already been spayed or neutered. Those who haven’t will have their surgeries included in the adoption.

The SPCA says that this surge in rabbits is a reminder that spay and neutering your pet is incredibly important to prevent unwanted litters, as well as for your pet’s physical and behavioural health and well-being.



