Sinatra (pictured) is one of 12 animals currently available for adoption at the East Kootenay SPCA. (SPCA file)

BC SPCA offers half price adoptions to make room for animals displaced due to wildfires

Adoption fees are 50 per cent off until July 30th

From now until July 30, the BC SPCA is offering to cut their adoption fees in half in order to free up space for animals that are displaced due to wildfires.

The East Kootenay SPCA is taking part in this initiative, offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals.

According to their website, the EK SPCA has 12 animals available for adoption, as of July 21st. There are four dogs, two bunnies, and six cats/kittens.

EK SPCA Manager Christy King says that even more animals will be listed on their site in the coming days, so be sure to check back under the ‘available for adoption’ section.

“Our goal is to create a capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the SPCA. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis.”

The BC SPCA has provided free emergency boarding for more than 80 animals since the fires began in the province. An Animal Evacuation Centre in Kamloops on July 7.

READ: BC SPCA rescues 41 animals after gaining access to Lytton


