A puppy in a cage wearing a cone. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations to help vulnerable animals in B.C., as communities struggle with the impact of COVID-19. The BC SPCA didn’t identify the donors.

“We are truly grateful for their generosity, and we hope that other animal lovers who are in a position to help will take this opportunity to make their support go even further through our matching campaign,” says Shoni Field, chief development officer for the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA has been declared an essential service, according to Field, which means that the SPCA will continue to operate urgently needed services, including cruelty investigations to rescue animals from violent and neglectful situations, sheltering and veterinary care for homeless and injured animals as well as emergency community programs to help vulnerable animals and their guardians.

RELATED: COVID-19: Here's what is considered an essential service in B.C.

“None of us knows the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our communities, but we know that when families are affected, so are animals,” says Field. “The BC SPCA has always been a safety net for animals across B.C. and, with your help, we will continue to be here for animals and pet guardians during this difficult time.”

To make a matched donation, visit their website.

