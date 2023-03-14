The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Society cautions public not to purchase pets under suspicious circumstances

The BC SPCA is warning the public to beware of a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey.

The SPCA has received 11 complaints during the past several months from people believed to have purchased kittens and cats from the pair.

“In many cases the animals begin showing symptoms of illness days after purchase, and several of the kittens have died,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, in a release.

“Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been.”

She said the SPCA has identified one of the individuals and will be recommending charges, but said the society is concerned the pair may continue to sell animals in the meantime.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

“We cannot release an individual’s identity in an ongoing investigation unless a charge is approved by Crown counsel, but we do want to warn the public about purchasing a pet under suspicious circumstances.”

The SPCA believes the individuals may have multiple accounts on Kijiji and Craigslist.

“They are selling kittens and cats of different breeds, including domestic short hair, Russian Blue and Maine Coons, for prices ranging from $250 to $1,200 or more,” Drever said.

Drever adds that people should be wary of anyone who insists on meeting in a parking lot or other public space to buy a pet. “No reputable breeder would sell animals this way and it is a huge red flag that something is not right.”

She urged people to do their homework when bringing an animal into their home.

“There are so many adoption options through the SPCA or other rescues groups, or through reputable breeders who provide good care and welfare for their animals.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACats

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon
Next story
My statement stands, Supreme Court justice says of alleged ‘unwanted touching’

Just Posted

The Irish Rovers are back on tour, marking their 60th year. They play the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on Monday, April 3.
No end in sight for the Irish Rovers

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be ending flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines ending Cranbrook to Vancouver flight service

The province has fined Teck Coal over $16 million for water quality permit violations at three coal mining operations in the Elk Valley. B.C. Government handout.
Teck appealing $16.5M fines levied for water quality violations at Elk Valley mines

The City of Cranbrook intends to move forward with the construction project to install the sanitary sewer force main and lift stations at Shadow Mountain later this spring, with substantial completion expected by the end of 2023. (Map courtesy City of Cranbrook)
City of Cranbrook to move ahead with Shadow Mountain sanitary sewer construction

Pop-up banner image