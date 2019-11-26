BC SPCA East Kootenay fundraising for canine medical costs

Lanzar, a giant mastiff cross, needs surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee

The BC SPCA East Kootenay branch is seeking fundraising help for medical costs for Lanzer, a dog who needs a specialized surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“Lanzer loves adventures but he can hardly walk without limping and every step is agony for him,” said Christy King, the SPCA East Kootenay Branch Manager.

In preparation for the surgery, Lanzar had blood work and X-rays completed to confirm the extent of his injuries.

Recovery time after surgery is expected to take three momths and he will need pain medication and food that supports healthy mobility to help regain his ability to walk normally. After making his recovery, Lanzar will be ready for adoption.

Total cost of care is expected to run $3,940.

“Lanzer might just be the perfect dog,” says King. “This giant mastiff cross is goofy, affectionate, social, loves other dogs and enjoys snuggling up for cuddles.”

If you can help Lanzer and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit the website, call the staff at 250-426-6751 or visit the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95, Cranbrook.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

