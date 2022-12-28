Over 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Over 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

BC Parks’ camping reservations opening soon

Campsites can be booked 4 months before the scheduled arrival date

British Columbia will have more happy campers in the new year.

Reservations open for many of BC Parks’ campsites on Jan. 3 at 7 a.m.

The sites can be booked four months before the scheduled arrival date.

“Through our ongoing visitor engagement, we’ve heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, allowing people to book a site well in advance of their visit,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We will continue to listen to public feedback so we can improve people’s park experiences, and everyone can easily access the many beautiful parks and backcountry areas our province has to offer.”

Operating campgrounds and the available dates can be found at bcparks.ca.

“We are fortunate to live in a province that has an abundance of spectacular parks for people to connect with nature and learn about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture,” said Kelly Greene, parliamentary secretary for environment. “We continue to expand opportunities for camping and improve accessibility so more people can experience the natural treasures of our beautiful province.”

The new BC Parks reservation service was launched in March 2022.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises over $34,000 to send 18 kids facing cancer to camp

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC ParksCamping

Previous story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes
Next story
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs

Just Posted

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Illegal bull elk harvest was down in the East Kootenay over 30 per cent in 2022, compared to the previous year, in accordance with Conservation Officer reports. (Larry Tooze photo)
2022 Hunting Season and Wildlife Review

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?