Crews are currently responding to a power outage in the Baynes Lake area due to a motor vehicle accident, according to BC Hydro.

Power has been off since 9:50 am, but crews are expected to arrive on scene by 11 a.m.

The outage is affecting approximately 1,695 customers.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Jaffray between Betania Rd and Galloway Mill Rd, however, a detour is available through Betania Rd.