BC Hydro reports outages in Cranbrook

B.C. Hydro is reporting that roughly 11.000 customers in Cranbrook are without power Sunday morning due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the B.C. Hydro website, varying neighbourhoods and areas around the city are affected by the outages.

The crown corporation says that outages were first reported just after 9 a.m., and that crews have been dispatched in all four areas that have reported power loss.

Outages are also being reported in Golden and Invermere, affecting roughly 500 customers between the two communities.

More to come.

Previous story
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island
Next story
‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

Just Posted

BC Hydro reports outages in Cranbrook

B.C. Hydro is reporting that roughly 11.000 customers in Cranbrook are without… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Campfire ban remains for most of Southeast Fire District

BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in some regions after rain and cooler temperatures

New development underway at Wildstone

New Dawn Developments designing and building new Legacy Lookout neighbourhood

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Most Read