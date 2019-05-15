BC Hydro extending distribution line towards Moyie

BC Hydro is extending a distribution line from Cranbrook to Moyie along the highway. Photo submitted by BC Hydro.

BC Hydro is working on a project along Highway 3 between Cranbrook and Moyie that will improve electrical reliability for Moyie residents.

The $520,000 project is extending the distribution line that runs south from Cranbrook that currently ends in Lumberton. BC Hydro is continuing that line for four kilometres to join up with the Moyie distribution system near the Moyie River at Swansea Bridge. Once completed, the line will provide switching capability between the Moyie substation and Steeples Substation in Cranbrook.

Construction began in April and powerline technicians will be installing new poles along the highway throughout the summer. Traffic controllers will be in place and BC Hydro asks drivers to slow down and follow directions to ensure the safety of the public and workers.

Equipment is also being upgraded and installed as part of the improvement project, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.