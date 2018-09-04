BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

— Kamloops this Week

Construction has been halted on Valleyview Drive, following the discovery of a human bone.

BC Hydro has been working in the area to upgrade electrical equipment and increase power supply to Valleyview and Juniper residents.

RELATED: Human bones found on B.C. construction site

On Friday, crews were excavating when they discovered the bone — prompting work on the project to be stopped under BC Hydro’s heritage obligations.

“BC Hydro follows a heritage chance find procedure — a process that stops work immediately if a potential artifact or heritage object is discovered at a work site,” BC Hydro’s Megan Chadwick said in an email.

RELATED: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Kamloops RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed the bone is not of recent origin.

It is unclear when work — which spans a distance of about one kilometre along Valleyview Drive from Rose Hill Road to Russett Wynd — will continue.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.