UPDATED: BC Hydro restores power after outages

Personnel on site at substation, while another outage is being investigated

Power has been restored after BC Hydro reported that nearly 1,000 customers were without power in Cranbrook due to different circumstances on Thursday afternoon.

An outage west of Mission Rd. and east of Perry Creek Rd. was affecting 830 customers due to a substation fault, while the Theatre Rd. and parts of the Industrial Park are dealing with an outage caused by a bird contacting wires that affected 229 customers.

The outage lasted for less than an hour as crews investigated and restored power.