BC Highway Patrol requests assistance identifying driver

Highway patrol looking for man on a motorcycle

BC Highway patrol is looking for more information about the man in this photo. (Photo via Cranbrook RCMP)

BC Highway patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a man on a motorcycle.

Cranbrook RCMP says that a man recently took off on his motorcycle after an attempt to pull him over.

“On September 2 at approximately 6:04p.m., BC Highway Patrol members attempted to stop a motorcycle in the parking lot of 2100 Willowbrook Dr.,” RCMP said in a press release. “When the officer initiated his lights, the driver completed a sharp u-turn and then headed westbound toward Highway 3/95.”

BC Highway Patrol is looking for more information about the driver of the motorcycle, and anyone able to identify the man is asked to call the Cranbrook BC Highway Patrol office at 250-420-4244.

