Saanich firefighters flipped an adult mare around and helped her regain her footing on a Beaver Lake trail on Wednesday afternoon. (Twitter screenshot/Capt. Darwin Schellenberg)

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Saanich firefighters responded to a rural-type of call early Wednesday afternoon on Vancouver Island.

A woman was out riding her horse on the Beaver Lake trail in Greater Victoria when it sat down (or slipped).

“The horse was lying uphill and because of the shoes she had on she couldn’t get a grip,” said Deputy Chief Dan Wood.

Luckily for the firefighters who responded she is a “docile” horse, Wood said.

“No kicking, she was happy for the help,” Wood said. “We flipped her over and once she was facing downhill, she was able to get up.”

The call for assistance came over the non-emergency line to Saanich Fire.

“It happens more often than you think,” Wood said. “Not just horses, we get cows stuck in fencing, especially in soft ground, and creek beds. No call is too small.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

Just Posted

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Woman found in Cranbrook park pronounced deceased

Attempts to revive woman in hospital were unsuccessful, police say

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 14

Ice Supporters Deserve Better Yet another article out of Winnipeg regarding the… Continue reading

Kootenay ICE get an important 5-2 win against Regina Pats

Going through a five-game losing skid the Kootenay ICE looked to get… Continue reading

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Most Read