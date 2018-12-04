BC Ferries will be providing paper straws aboard all vessels, while still providing plastic straws on request from passengers. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries to switch to paper straws

Vessels will still carry some plastic straws for passengers who ask

BC Ferries is hopping on board the growing effort to reduce single-use plastics in the form of straws.

As the company awaits the first shipment of paper straws on order, signs have appeared aboard their vessels to inform passengers of the move away from plastic straws.

BC Ferries’s director of media relations, Deborah Marshall, said the fleet-wide initiative was first explored with a pilot project last summer on several ferries serving the Southern Gulf Islands.

READ MORE: City of Victoria considers disposable straw ban

“The feedback we got from customers was very positive, that if there are more things companies can do and our customers can help pitch in to reduce single-use plastics, they’re certainly behind it,” Marshall said.

In the meantime, customers can request plastic straws.

“We do recognize there are some customers who, for a variety of reasons, would like a straw. Whether it’s somebody with a disability or somebody with a young child who might have trouble holding a cup, we’ll certainly have straws available for those folks. It’s about reducing the plastics we use,” Marshall said.

Once the paper straws become available, BC Ferries won’t completely ban plastic straws.

“We will also maintain a small supply of plastic straws. We have heard from some customers with disabilities that paper straws aren’t a preferred option for them.”

Straws are just the first step, as BC Ferries explores other options to reduce its impact on the environment through Sea Forward initiatives.

READ MORE: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man, sentenced to seven years for sexually touching young girls, released after 10.5 months

Just Posted

Agreement brings Ktunaxa closer to treaty with province, feds

Memorandum of Understanding to advance treaty negotiations for all three parties

WATCH: Third annual Christmas Village

100 per cent of proceeds went towards the United Way East Kootenay.

Sun Valley Song presents World Premiere Christmas Concert

For the Townsman Sun Valley Song, a local 33-member chamber choir, will… Continue reading

Annual Kootenay Book Fair this weekend

For the Townsman Mark down the afternoon of Sunday, December 9, as… Continue reading

‘Chicago’ opens Cranbrook’s 2019

For the Townsman What does it take to get a musical theatre… Continue reading

WATCH: Don Davies Quartet performs at Save-On-Foods

Davies remembers his longtime friend and bandmate, the late Stewart Taylor

Gwynne Dyer: “The crooked timber of humanity”

Gwynne Dyer “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing… Continue reading

Trudeau wants new relationship with Indigenous people to be his legacy as PM

Canada needs to keep up with Indigenous people, their aspirations and their goals, Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said

Regulators, exporters talk harmonizing standards in Canada, U.S.

A seamless integration of standards between Canada and the U.S. would help ensure that both countries realize the benefits

Cows can be pessimistic and it affects their ability to cope with stress: study

The study tested how calves that had previously been identified as fearful, sociable, pessimistic or optimistic reacted under stressful situations

B.C. man, sentenced to seven years for sexually touching young girls, released after 10.5 months

Victim’s mother outraged she was never formally told of his Dec. 4. release by justice officials

B.C. boy gets rare chance at cerebral palsy operation in U.S.

Ben Weller hopes to walk again after surgery in the U.S.

Vancouver Canucks looking to build rivalry with new Seattle hockey team

NHL announced its 32nd team in the west coast city

Twerking request to women’s soccer star had ‘serious consequences’

Ada Hegerberg had just become the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or

Most Read