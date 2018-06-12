BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Travellers on BC Ferries will have to pay slightly more money for their trips beginning later this month, as the company has announced it is axing their fuel rebate program.

Blaming the change on world fuel market conditions, BC Ferries says it is removing all fuel rebates currently in place on June 27, 2018, meaning travellers on many routes will have to pay roughly three per cent more.

The fuel rebate program had been in place since the spring of 2016 and often changes between a rebate or surcharge depending on the volatility in the price of fuel. BC Ferries says they do not benefit financially from this mechanism.

The removal of the fuel rebate means those travelling on the Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island route will pay $0.50 more per person and an additional $1.70 per vehicle.

Those travelling on a variety of northern, or other minor routes will pay an additional $0.30 per person and $.70 per vehicle.

“Over the past 14 years, we’ve had fuel surcharges, fuel rebates and periods with neither, depending on the market price of diesel fuel, so over the years it has basically been neutral for our customers,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO.

“We know that the affordability of travel is important to our customers, and we use fuel deferral accounts and fuel hedging as tools to help reduce the impact that fluctuating fuel prices have on the cost of ferry travel.”

BC Ferries says it closely monitors the cost of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge based on the volatility in price of fuel under a regulatory process that is independent of tariffs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender
Next story
Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Just Posted

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

RDEK wrestles with highway billboard signage

A discussion on a Kimberley-based business’ off-highway billboard advertising sparked a wider… Continue reading

KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility Location Open House Set For June 20

The City of Cranbrook is examining a number of areas of the… Continue reading

Woman rescued after falling into Lussier River

Emergency personnel retrive woman who fell into river, swam to the other side early Monday morning

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

Most Read