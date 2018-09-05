Scott Anderson.

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

B.C.’s Conservative Party interim leader from Vernon is calling for a robust, provincewide addictions treatment program.

Scott Anderson said the program would be paid for by existing taxes.

“Harm reduction as a strategy should be viewed as the first step in a continuum of care that ends with active, abstinence-based recovery,” said Anderson. “The current strategy of harm reduction as an end in itself, with half-hearted attempts to supply “treatment” for addicted people who both want it and are able to wait from 48 hours to two weeks to get help, is simply not working.”

RELATED: Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

Anderson endorses the findings of “Strategies to Strengthen Recovery in British Columbia: The Path Forward,” by the BC Centre for Substance Abuse as a common sense approach to the problem. The study focuses on recovery, with abstinence as the end goal.

“Having dealt with addictions in both my family and almost daily as a municipal issue, it came as a real surprise to learn that the vast bulk of the provincial medical resources dedicated to addictions is devoted to harm reduction, with treatment relegated almost to the status of an afterthought, and usually entailing opioid replacement as an end in itself,” said Anderson. “As the study suggests, it’s time for a new path forward.”

Anderson said addictions experts’ belief that passing out free needles, supplying safe injection sites, and encouraging so-called “low barrier” shelters (which allow active drug use) is “nothing more than enabling if these policies are executed in the absence of a more comprehensive and robust recovery-based treatment regime.”

“It’s as if we’re trying to cure cigarette smoking by handing out cigarette holders and ashtrays,” said Anderson.

“We can keep taking the easy — and frankly cheapest — way out by focusing on harm reduction and continue ignoring the actual issue. But there is a better way and in the long run, it’ll save both money and heartbreak for the families involved.”

RELATED: North Okanagan Social Planning Council receives $100,000

The BC Conservative Party supports continuing funding for harm reduction efforts, but only within the context of a comprehensive strategy aimed at full recovery based on abstinence.

“What we’ve been doing isn’t working,” said Anderson. “It’s time to try something different.”

The BC Conservatives propose that funding is drawn from taxes on the sales of tobacco, gambling, alcohol, and a new tax on cannabis. The party suggests engaging the private sector by funding it through a regulated grant system.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship
Next story
B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

Just Posted

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

Ice forward reflects on U18 gold medal

Peyton Krebs captured a championship title with Team Canada earlier in August.

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Most Read