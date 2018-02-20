BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

The province brought in stronger protections for renters and put millions into new rental properties in an attempt to combat the minuscule rental vacancy rates in B.C.’s urban centres.

The 2018 budget rolled out $1.6 billion for affordable housing over three years as part the province’s previously-announced $6 billion commitment to build 114,000 units over the next decade.

The funding is heavily back-loaded, with $243 million in 2018/19, $594 million in 2019/20 and $784 million in 2020/21.

Over those next three years, $378 million will build 14,000 homes for “the missing middle,” or the skilled workers that James said are choosing other places to work after seeing the cost of housing in B.C.

Low-income and social housing continued to be a focus with 2,500 new modular homes, $550 million in social housing for off-reserve Indigenous people and $141 to house women and children fleeing domestic violence over the next three years.

To encourage more rental units, starting in 2019 the province will mirror property tax exemptions provided under municipal revitalization agreements for qualifying purpose-built rental housing. In prior years, purpose-built rentals still paid provincial taxes. It will also exclude purpose-built rentals from paying school taxes.

Cooperative Housing Federation of B.C. executive director Thom Armstrong said he was “extremely happy” with the budget.

“We think that’s a critical measure,” said Armstrong.

“The stimulation of the rental housing sector has been a key part of our plan.”

The province will commit $5 million over three years to pay for housing need assessments for local governments to make sure that housing gets built where the need is greatest.

The province is looking to move students out of the tight housing market by helping post-secondary institutions build 5,000 new student beds on campus. The money will come from a $450 million student housing fund that allows universities and colleges borrow directly from the province.

No renters rebate

Renters who manage to find a home in B.C. will find it easier to keep it, James said.

The province will look into stronger, although so far vague, protections for renters forced out by “renovictions.”

There was no mention of the much-touted $400 a year renters rebate, only a vague promise to review the homeowners grant program to make it fairer for renters.

Seniors reliant on the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters will receive about $930 more per year.

More low-income renters will be captured by a higher threshold for the Rental Assistance Program. The province said that new $40,000 limit, a $5,000 increase, will add 3,200 more households to the program.

The Canadian Mental Health Association was cautiously optimistic about the NDP’s first budget.

“It’s the beginning of a long road of investment,” said CEO Bev Gutray.

“They’re going to provide housing with 24 hour [a day] staffing support, that’s really good news for lots of people.”

