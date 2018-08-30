BC 55+ Games participants to receive free public transit

From Sept. 11 to 15, participants will be able to ride the bus for free from 7a.m. to 3p.m. daily.

The annual 55+ BC Games is a five-day, province wide, multi-sport event hosted by a different community each year, and this year it is being co-hosted by Cranbrook and Kimberley. (BC 55+ Games file).

All participants and volunteers for the Cranbrook-Kimberley BC 55+ Games will receive free public transit from September 11 to 15.

Kimberley City Council approved the request from organizers Sally and David Struthers at a regular Council meeting on Monday.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says that there are no concerns with the request, as there are ample funds under an in-kind contribution that the City has already approved.

In terms of the service, the City and BC Transit will supply an extra bus and driver specifically for transportation around the city and to and from the various locations. The bus will run from 7a.m. to 3p.m. daily.

The Struthers explained in their letter to Council that the 2,200 participants and supporters will require daily transportation to get to their sport venues and special events. They have developed a transportation system that includes the use of School District 5 and 6 buses, courtesy vehicles provided by Denham Ford and Melody Motors and shuttle buses donated or rented by local and regional businesses.

All registered individuals will have an accreditation badge that confirms their participation in the Games, making them easily identifiable by transit drivers.

“This support will greatly assist us, especially for venues with limited parking spaces, where we are discouraging participants from using their own vehicles,” wrote the Struthers.

For those who require transportation from the airport, you must pre-book by submitting an online form before September 5. To book your airport transportation visit www.55plusgames.ca/transportation-services/.