Baseball bat assault sends one to hospital

Cranbrook police investigating after home invasion over the weekend

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a baseball bat in the head during a home invasion over the weekend, according to RCMP.

Police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Baker St. early Saturday morning and were told two unknown men had entered into an apartment demanding items.

One of the suspects, who was holding a baseball bat, struck an occupant of the apartment in the head during the confrontation.

The apartment resident was taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and later transported to Kelowna with undetermined injuries.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about this home invasion to contact the local office at 250-489-3471.

