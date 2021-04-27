Beavers in Tumbler Ridge used TELUS fibre cable they chewed off to bolster their dam. (Submitted)

Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used parts of the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

In what’s being called “a very rare and uniquely Canadian disruption,” residents of a rural B.C. town were without internet this weekend after beavers chewed through a crucial fibre cable.

Saturday (April 24) shortly after 4 a.m. internet, cable TV and cell phone service were down for 900 residents in Tumbler Ridge, a northeastern municipality with a population of 2,000.

The disruption was caused by a team of beavers who chewed through its fibre cable at multiple points, causing “extensive damage,” TELUS spokesperson Liz Sauvé told Black Press Media in an email.

Work crews dispatched to the area identified a creek from where it appears beavers dug to reach the underground cable, which was protected by a 4.5-inch thick conduit.

“It appears the beavers first chewed through the conduit before chewing through the cable,” Sauvé said. A photograph of the scene shows a hole, several feet deep and damaged cable ends.

Beavers used the chewed-off fibre cable to bolster their dam while technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage, Sauvé said.

Service was restored to the area Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

A photo of the scene shows a hole, several feet deep and what appears to be damaged cable ends sitting beside a small pool of water. (Submitted)

