Herve Blezy (right) of the East Shore Advocacy Society makes his presentation to the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors Thursday. Prior to the presentation, Area E director Ramona Faust (left) tried to block Blezy from speaking. Photo: Tyler Harper

Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites

A pro-relocation presentation was made to the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The debate to keep the Kootenay Lake ferry terminal in Balfour returned Thursday at a contentious Regional District of Central Kootenay meeting.

Arguments in favour of relocating the Balfour ferry terminal made by Herve Blezy of the East Shore Advocacy Society were heard by the RDCK board of directors, but only after a failed attempt by Area E director Ramona Faust to have the presentation removed from the agenda.

In November 2016, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure cited public outcry as the reason it decided to keep the terminal in Balfour despite an SNC-Lavalin report earlier that year recommending a move to Queens Bay.

Now, over two years later, Blezy wants the reasons for that decision re-examined.

“The consultation appeared to be very unbalanced,” said Blezy. “There were only face-to-face meetings on the West Shore. There were no face-to-face meetings on the East Shore. In reality, there should have been consultation all the way from Castlegar to Cranbrook, Salmo, Kaslo … They really missed getting the entire region.

“This is a regional issue, not a local issue.”

Last June the transportation ministry reiterated plans to keep the terminal in Balfour, where it has been since 1947. It also announced further dredging was required near the terminal, and that a new vessel to replace the MV Balfour would be sailing by 2022.

But Blezy told RDCK directors there’s still time for the plan to change course and requested a letter of support.

He cited SNC-Lavalin’s report, which stated moving the terminal to Queens Bay would reduce the travel distance from nine to 5.4 kilometres and transit times from 50 to 30 minutes.

The report also estimated relocation would cost $25 million, as opposed to the $36-to-$40 million required to upgrade the Balfour terminal and replace the ferry.

Blezy said the plan to keep the ferry terminal where it is runs counter to regional climate change initiatives.

“It is the largest energy improvement opportunity that I see in the district. I can’t believe that we’re not going to try to act upon it.”

Faust, whose electoral area includes Balfour and Queens Bay, said she did not believe Blezy should have been heard without advocates speaking for the West Shore.

“I believe the regional district board has to be impartial, and if not impartial has to be fair,” said Faust. “I also believe there are issues that are beyond our mandate and it is easy to use us as a political instrument. I believe this was one of those times.”

Her motion to block the presentation was defeated 8-7. Area F director Tom Newell spoke in favour of Faust’s motion. Area A director Garry Jackman, who represents Kootenay Bay and the East Shore, said he felt Blezy should be heard and was supported by directors Walter Popoff (Area H) and Andy Davidoff (Area I).

Chair Aimee Watson said the district has also received a request to speak from West Shore advocates.

Faust said reopening the debate is unfair to Queens Bay and Balfour residents, and the board can’t support the presentation without hearing from her constituents.

“People whose homes would be expropriated or put at risk, people whose businesses rely on the location of the ferry landing, people who have a concern about ecological impacts of our water system.”

The board did not hold a vote following Blezy’s presentation.

Although the regional district has no direct control of the terminal’s location, in August 2016 it granted $8,960 to the Queens Bay Residents Association to study the impacts of relocating the terminal.

Related:

Kootenay Lake ferry study identified top Queens Bay terminal site

Many East Shore residents favour ferry terminal move

2016’s Top Stories #6: The Kootenay Lake ferry debate


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

Just Posted

White Tiger Taekwondo earns 80 medals at invitational

The Cranbrook club saw 25 athletes be successful at their final tournament of the year

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

Local young vocalist paired with Kootenay singer-songwriter

13-year-old Pyper Standing opening for Holly Hyatt Band Wednesday, April 17

Touch: Art that makes ‘sense’

Mount Baker Secondary School hosts Spring art showing.

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites

A pro-relocation presentation was made to the Regional District of Central Kootenay

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Sierra Club, Kootenay MLA clash over mining

Tom Shypitka, Sierra Club BC butt heads over petition opposing new mining activity in the Valley

Most Read