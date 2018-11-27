Bail decision reserved in murder case

A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook Supreme Court on Tuesday for a woman charged with second degree murder.

All evidence, arguments and positions presented by crown and defence counsel at the hearing is protected a publication ban.

The matter will return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Thursday for an expected decision from Justice Anthony Saunders.

Brandi Morrison was charged with second-degree murder by authorities in early September.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a call of a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the early hours of Sept. 1 in Cranbrook. The man was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on scene and taken into custody.



