The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

CN RailKamloops

