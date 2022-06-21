A goat rescue near St. Mary Lake, Kimberley.(Screenshot)

A goat rescue near St. Mary Lake, Kimberley.(Screenshot)

VIDEO: Group of visiting tourist rescue baby mountain goat stuck between rocks in Kimberley

Kimberley’s James ‘Archie’ Archibald and friends visiting from England had quite the wildlife encounter last week while heading to St. Mary Lake near Kimberley for some fishing.

On the drive to the lake they saw what appeared to be a goat in peril up the side of a mountain. It turned out that a baby mountain goat had fallen and been lodged in between two rocks. The distraught mother was not too far away.

“I’m sure my friends never expected to get this close to our local wildlife,” Archibald said.

The group jumped into action, parking their truck and running – one of the friends in flip flops – towards little hooves flailing in the air.

The slope was slippery with the overnight rain, Archibald said.

“As we started climbing, the mother stood over her kid and tilted her head towards us. We were very cautious she wasn’t going to ram us off the cliff. She then backed off and run up a couple hundred feet and watched.”

Archibald’s friend, Martin, was able to free the goat and put it on the rocks. Within moments, the kid realized they were safe and took off up the rocks to rejoin with Mom.

“Seeing it was down three feet and stuck on its back, it’s a good thing we didn’t keep driving and were able to help.”

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Cranbrook Suburu gold medal winners. Nicole Koran photos
Cranbrook Subura team takes Kimberley Minor Ball tournament title

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates on the City of Cranbrook float for the Sam Steele Days parade, Saturday, June 18. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick
Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston