Baby left alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Williams Lake RCMP are urging the public not to leave children unattended in vehicles after being called to investigate such an incident in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday.

Staff. Sgt. Del Byron said police were called to Walmart at Prosperity Ridge at about 1:23 p.m. after a passersby noticed a one-and-a-half year old child sleeping and alone in the vehicle.

Byron said children should never be left alone in a vehicle, particularly in the hot weather, because anything could happen.

“Someone could smash the window and take the child — it’s just not a safe thing to do,” he said, stressing pets and children are very vulnerable being in vehicles in hot weather.

In yesterday’s case police talked to the parent, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development were notified.

