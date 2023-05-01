The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
California man guilty of killing 3 after doorbell prank
Next story
Canada moving Sudan evacuation operations to port city as conflict continues

Just Posted

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

Award-winning author Monique Gray Smith is one of many writers who will be speaking at the summit (photo courtesy of Federation of BC Writers)
Best-selling Canadian authors to speak at BC Writers Summit

There was significant flooding and debris flow in Fairmont in June of 2020. RDEK file photo.
RDEK receives $420K for flood-risk mitigation project

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway