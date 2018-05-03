B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

A teenager has been left with what’s been called potentially “life-altering injuries” after he was robbed and attacked Wednesday night at the Quadra Heights Playground in Victoria.

Officers were called to the 3100-block of Adler Street just before 9 p.m.

They arrived to find the boy, who told them he and a friend were at the playground when two other male teens, unknown to them, approached and took their longboards. When the victim approached, he was assaulted with a weapon.

The young boy’s mother is stating on a Facebook post that her son was attacked with the longboard, and may need reconstructive surgery, but police are not confirming that.

In a Facebook post Bonnie Sayers says her son was attacked with a stolen longboard. (Facebook)

The assault left the boy with non-life-threatening, but potentially life-altering injuries, police said, who did not provide further details. He remains in hospital.

The two other boys left with the stolen longboards.

The suspects are described as Aboriginal, approximately 15 and 16 years old, both standing around 5’3” with average builds. One of them was wearing a red hat.

One of the longboard is distinctive. It’s a brand new, full-sized board with dark grey grip tape on top and a circular black and white sticker in the middle. The underside has a dark blue, white, grey and aquamarine pattern with a smaller black circular sticker.

Witnesses report that a man offered to help the victim as he lay on the ground. The man did not stick around to speak with investigators, and officers want to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

