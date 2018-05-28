The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo)

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Julie Callaghan was driving to an event on Saturday evening in Chilliwack when she approached the rail crossing at Broadway Avenue.

As the lights started flashing, she thought for one moment about speeding up to dart across, but instead she stopped.

That’s when she saw a man in a motorized wheelchair who appeared to be across the track, adjusting his headphones possibly.

“As soon as the arms started to come down, he started rocking in his chair,” Callaghan told The Progress Monday. “And that triggered me to recognize he was stuck.

“He was really trying to force the chair out and he couldn’t do it.”

Callaghan got out of her car and ran in her high-heeled shoes to help. Another woman named Yvonne Kanis also ran over, and the two women got to work trying to move the wheelchair.

Nobody spoke, and Callaghan remembers no sounds. Not the ringing of the rail crossing arms, or the long horn blast of the fast-approaching CN train.

“We were trying to get him out, even if we pushed him on his face but those wheels were so planted that we couldn’t,” she said.

Facing west as she tried to free the man, Callaghan decided it was time to turn to see where the train was.

“I just looked and it was that moment we had to let go. We just let go. We knew we had to save ourselves. It was a tough decision, trust me.”

Callaghan let go at the last second and her left hand was clipped by the train breaking her knuckles, ripping tendons, and tearing a huge gash in her hand.

“The impact was incredible.”

• READ MORE: One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

The other woman was uninjured, but the man in the chair, Matthew Jarvis, was killed.

Callaghan said she didn’t see it, but apparently Jarvis had a Slurpie cup with him as he had been on an outing to 7/11. And half an hour before the incident, he posted a selfie of himself and new sunglasses.

“New pair of shades. What do y’all think?” said the Facebook post at 5:03 p.m.

There was an outpouring of support and condolences on social media after the tragic fatality on Saturday, with family and friends remembering Jarvis.

What also emerged was claims that Callaghan’s actions were heroic.

Mary-Jane Warkentin was driving up to the tracks on Broadway right when it happened.

“This woman was a true hero,” Warkentin said. “She ran from her car to try to save the man and ended up injured due to her heroic action.”

Callaghan’s own husband is a firefighter with the Chilliwack Fire Department who was emotional on Facebook about his wife’s attempt to help.

“Yesterday showed me that it didn’t matter what the circumstance was, she was willing to help someone out, even though it could have ended bad for her,” Darren Callaghan posted. “When I met my wife she became my best friend. When we got married she became my wife. Yesterday, she became my HERO!!”

But like most heroes, Julie doesn’t think of it that way.

“I just did what I had to do,” she said. “I saw someone stuck on the train tracks for gosh sakes. You have to try…. I don’t see it as heroic.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t save him.”

As for her, Callaghan had surgery and she’s told she might have nerve damage in her fingers. But it will be the post-traumatic event healing that will take time.

“I’m going to do some counselling, critical incident counselling.”

The official cause of the fatality is under investigation.

• RELATED: Train whistling to halt soon at three Chilliwack crossings

• RELATED: Elderly man killed at Chilliwack rail crossing

• RELATED: Man who committed suicide at Chilliwack rail crossing remembered one year later

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Julie Callaghan, who attempted to save a man who stuck on the tracks at the Broadway Avenue rail crossing in Chilliwack on May 26, suffered severe damage to her hand when the train hit her. (Facebook)

A selfie Matthew Jarvis took just half an hour before he was killed on May 26 when he was struck by a train as his wheelchair was stuck in the tracks at the Broadway Avenue crossing in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Matthew Jarvis was killed on May 26 when he was struck by a train as his wheelchair was stuck in the tracks at the Broadway Avenue crossing in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Previous story
Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say
Next story
‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Just Posted

Cranbrook committee gathering age-friendly info

City of Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Committee Kicks-off Public Consultations

Second overall selection Carson Lambos signs with Kootenay Ice

Cranbrook WHL team officially introduces 15-year-old defenceman to franchise on Monday morning

Inaugural Abbott Awards celebrate vibrant Cranbrook theatre scene

Cranbrook Community Theatre gala event hands out awards in a dozen categories.

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, sentenced to $1,500 fine, in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

BC Chamber supports resolution on cannabis distribution

Resolution asks for even playing field for small micro growers

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Most Read