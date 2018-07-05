Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay this morning to extricate a woman trapped overnight by a 700 lb safe. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

  • Jul. 5, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

An Oak Bay woman was trapped under a 700 pound safe overnight before being extricated today by the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay July 5 around 11 a.m. to find a woman trapped under a large safe.

“We had a lady trapped under a safe, approximately 700 pounds,” said Assistant Chief Cam Thomson, Oak Bay Fire Department. “We used our airlift bags and cribbing in order to stabilize the safe.”

The woman was successfully extricated and taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

It appears the woman was trapped by the safe overnight, in the “unfortunate household accident,” says Sgt. Mike Martin of the Oak Bay Police Department.

The woman was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

A moment on the street in Cranbrook

What a photo means of a RCMP member in an encounter with an unknown person in Cranbrook.

Wendy Booth mulls Conservative nomination

UBCM President and RDEK Vice Chair will not seek re-election this fall, and will switch focus to matters in Kootenay-Columbia

Kimberley man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Cars being junked after acid spill on Kootenay highway

A Times reader warns ‘total loss’ of car after driving through May 23 acid spill in Trail

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Most Read