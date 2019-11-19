A photo of the alleged damage caused by an Ideal Image technician to Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau’s leg. (Danielle Nadeau/Facebook)

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

A Vancouver woman is suing a laser hair removal company for causing her severe pain and permanent scarring as a result of the treatment.

In a civil suit filed at B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau alleged she was left with scars and in severe pain after she paid an Ideal Image MedSpa in Vancouver for laser hair removal on her legs and bikini area.

Nadeau’s claim states she had her laser hair removal with a technician, dubbed Jane Doe in court files, on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Ideal Image’s 2825 Granville Street location.

Nadeau said this was the eighth session in her leg and bikini hair removal, but the first time she was treated by this technician.

Court documents allege the technician did not perform a patch test or ask Nadeau any questions before starting the treatment.

Nadeau felt “far more pain” than usual during the treatment and alleged that when she told the technician about the pain, Jane Doe appeared “unconcerned.”

Nadeau alleges she experience “severe pain” in her legs and genital area throughout and after the service but states that when she returned to Ideal Image later that evening, she was told to just call the manager.

At 11 p.m., Nadeau said she headed to Vancouver General Hospital for help.

Nadeau alleges she suffered severe laser burns to her legs and genitals, as well as permanent scarring in those areas. She also claimed to suffer from anxiety, depression, loss of self-confidence and embarrassment as a result of her injuries.

Nadeau is seeking general and special damages, as well as compensation for past and future wage loss, future help and other funds.

Ideal Image has not filed a response and none of the claims have been proven in court.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chamber Turkey Drive officially underway

Just Posted

Chamber Turkey Drive officially underway

Members of the public can pledge donations on Thursday, Dec. 5 to support Christmas hamper programs

Sam Steele Sweethearts program accepting applications

A longstanding Cranbrook youth ambassador program is encouraging interested youth to apply

RDEK yellow bin contract renewed for another five years

The RDEK continues to encourage the use of the Recycle BC Depots at local transfer stations

Colin James returning to Key City Theatre

Saskatchewan-born, British-Columbia-based Colin James, the multiple-Juno-award-winning blues singer will be making a… Continue reading

Cranbrook fighter wins third consecutive national title

Tyson Hirscher’s third year of National Gold: A Coach’s Perspective

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Most Read