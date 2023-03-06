File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

Dawson Creek’s Kiara Agnew was on a ‘dream birthday vacation’

A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.

The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a “dream birthday vacation” to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that “turned into a nightmare” when relatives were notified of her death on Friday.

Agnew’s mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Facebook that her daughter’s body will be returned to Dawson Creek.

SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish that police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

Mexican prosecutors have confirmed the woman was found dead Friday, adding he is in custody and possible charges are being considered.

Mexicomurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taking back identity: New learners fight to keep First Nations languages in B.C. alive
Next story
Cranbrook gets $5.6M from provincial infrastructure funding

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks earned a pair of wins in weekend road BCHL action. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Bucks earn a pair of wins in weekend road action

The City of Cranbrook is receving $5.6 million from the provicne’s Growing Communities Fund, a $1 billion handout to municipalities and regional districts. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook gets $5.6M from provincial infrastructure funding

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday’s deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Three men killed in southeast B.C. avalanche were from Germany: news agency