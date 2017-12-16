B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

A woman has been awarded almost $1.2 million by the B.C. Supreme Court after her skull was fractured 17 years ago in a pedestrian crash when she was a baby.

A trial heard the unnamed woman was 16 months old and being carried by her mother across a street when they were both hit.

The plaintiff, who court heard is in the process of gender reassignment to live as a female, says she suffered a complicated mild traumatic brain injury that has had a lasting and disabling impact on her life.

Experts told the trial the accident caused a traumatic brain injury, reducing brain development, which set off cognitive and psychological difficulties.

Justice Barbara Young said the woman’s brain injury has worsened those conditions.

She awarded $770,000 for loss of earning capacity, over $200,000 for future care costs, plus damages for a total of $1,159,500.

“Had the accident not occurred, the plaintiff would still have developed celiac disease and would have still been transgender,” Young wrote.

“The plaintiff also would have had arachnophobia. There is no indication that the plaintiff would have had ADHD or suffered from anxiety and depression or a sleep disorder as a young child but for the accident. I find, however, that the anxiety and depression the plaintiff suffers as a result of her gender dysphoria are worsened by the underlying complicated [mild traumatic brain injury.]”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Border officers rally at B.C.’s Peace Arch

Just Posted

Blackmore took ‘calculated’ risk: Crown

Polygamous leader should have pursued legal validation, not assurances from government officals.

Cadets host joint Christmas Mess Dinner

On December 12, 1813 Lord Strathcona Army Corp and 552 Key City… Continue reading

Stetski concerned about pension reform

Kootenay-Columbia MP says bill shifts pension risk from employers to workers.

RCMP investigating threats uttered at Services BC building

25 year old Cranbrook resident released pending court date

RCMP investigate multiple dog deaths linked to Cranbrook forest

One veterinarian said ‘you can’t help but draw that conclusion’ that deaths parallel 2016’s story

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Opinion: Net neutrality for dummies

What the December 14 vote on net neutrality means for Canada

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading

B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

Court denies WestJet’s bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit of former worker

Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Accused B.C. drug smuggler to be extradited

Supreme Court of Canada upholds extradition order for accused Shuswap drug smuggler, Colin Martin

One convicted, two cleared in 2014 deaths of men in B.C.’s Cariboo

Andrew Jongbloets convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Matthew Hennigar, 23 and Kalvin Andy, 22

Most Read