Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

A Surrey woman was arrested in Alberta last month on fraud charges after allegedly selling people fake travel vouchers.

Alexandra Beckow from Clayton Heights was arrested in Surrey March 18 after a nearly two-year investigation by the Airdrie RCMP.

“The victims reported they had purchased travel vouchers from Beckow or had fraudulent charges on their credit cards,” RCMP said in a press release.

Airdrie RCMP started the investigation in May 2019.

So far, police say 47 people have come forward. The Mounties said people from B.C., Alberta, and Ontario were collectively victims of more than $250,000 in fraud.

Beckow was sent back to Alberta for a bail hearing that took place March 24.

Danielle DiAmore Peterson posted to the Clayton Heights Block Watch Facebook page April 2 warning the 40-year-old Beckow had returned to Clayton Heights. She said Beckow sometimes goes by the name Alex Davidson.

“She personally scammed my husband and I a few months ago. After pressing charges, I’ve come to learn that she has scammed many many other innocent people (more than what is stated in this article),” she wrote.

“In our case, she took her time, befriended us, created a fake back story, lured us in with empathy + compassion to her. She pretended to be a close friend of ours, she spent a lot of time with my family and I and I fully trusted her at the time.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
