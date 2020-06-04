B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

A B.C. woman has died after being shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., according to the local force. The province’s police watchdog is being requested to investigate the incident.

In a statement released by the Edmundston Police Force, the department said that officers were called to check on the well-being of a

26-year-old woman at an apartment building on Canada Road at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday (June 4).

“The responding police officer was confronted at the scene by a woman holding a knife who made threats,” the statement reads. “The officer discharged a firearm.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate her.

Police have not released any further details about the identity of the woman.

An autopsy is scheduled and the police investigation remains ongoing.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates police-related matters that result in serious injury or death, has not released a statement at this time. Black Press Media has reached out to the agency for further details.

More to come.

