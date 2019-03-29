Pregnant moose killed after vehicle collision on Lillooet River Forest Service Road. (Pemberton Wildlife Association/Tonette McEwan)

B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for more information

The Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for information after a pregnant moose was killed.

A vehicle collided with a moose on the Lillooet River Forest Service Road sometime between the evening of January 20 and early January 21, according to the association’s newsletter.

“Losing a pregnant adult cow is a serious blow – we want to avoid any future accidents,” the newsletter said.

The vehicle is believed to be damaged.

“Information describing the incident would be helpful in finding a solution to prevent future incidents with this vulnerable herd of moose.”

They estimate only 37 of that breed of moose exist.

READ MORE: BC SPCA looking at Okanagan for wildlife rehab centre


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Local Special Olympic athletes bring hardware from provincial winter games

Athletes from Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics successful at BC Winter Games

Highway 3 briefly re-opened overnight to one-lane traffic; closed Friday until 2 p.m.

Highway to be shut down again to allow removal of fuel truck

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read